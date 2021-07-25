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Prather Point - LIES? GAIN OF FUNCTION FRAUD AND MORE 7/22/21
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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83 views • July 25, 2021
Prather Point - LIES? GAIN OF FUNCTION FRAUD AND MORE 7/22/21
Jeffrey Prather - https://jeffreyprather.com/past-episodes/

In deep state USA:
The FBI doesnt solve crime, it manages crime.
The CIA doesn't collect intelligence, it collects people.
The course dont meat justice, they deny it.
The news doesnt report the news, they contort it.
The deep state doesn't serve, it enslaves.
But Slavery is a choice.
A slave submits.
The cage is safe.
Chains certain.
Freedom is Dangerous.
The opposite of slavery is freedom.
The opposite of a slave is a warrior.
The enslaver demands submission.
Say as you are told. Do as you are told. Or else.
The slave submits.
A warrior refuses to submit
A warrior is dangerous. Free. Uncontrolable. Unstoppable. Unpredictable. Relentless.
I will never be a slave.
I am a warrior.
What are you?


On today’s show Tucson’s own Healer Warrior, Dr. Jane Orient, on:
VAERs death deceits!
Covid coverups!
Mask metrics!
Function Gain fraud!


================================
More Stuff:
When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge

Wikileaks Newest Drop 6/14/21
GhostEzra: "Wikileaks dump. Send to everyone."
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI

MOCKINGIRD - How the CIA controlls all the information you get to hear
Social Page https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Archive: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird https://jpst.it/2r76D

A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/From-Vietnam-to-NWO-Global-takeover-This-reporter-from-0--Minds:f?r=kUgLqNPZJDSnBnmB2vKLhQHqs7by6uKK
⁣⁣https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1214089110795735040?referrer=shane_st_pierre

Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1236869969379749888?referrer=shane_st_pierre
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/A-comprehensive-and-very-clear-overview-of-dozens-of-scientific-trials-and-investigative-reports-that-prove-how-the-pandemic-is-a-criminal-operation:1?r=kUgLqNPZJDSnBnmB2vKLhQHqs7by6uKK

Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/


====My Links=================
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576 Awesome Covid: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
[E-Mail] [email protected]

(My Preferred)
⁣[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChumszUbuPkeCmpScgDaoBA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/shane_st_pierre/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Facebook2] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-2-105095231871989

#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga

msm, Covid, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol, wwg1wga, NewWorldOrder,
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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