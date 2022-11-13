Apple Appeases the CCP by Limiting the Use of AirDrop Features on iPhones in China

https://gnews.org/articles/518678
Summary：11/10/2022 Apple is once again trying to appease the Chinese government by limiting the use of AirDrop features on iPhones in China
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.