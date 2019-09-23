🚨OBSTRUCTION?! Schiff & Pelosi Call For Impeachment To Stop Trump From Investigating Biden -1633-6P

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E-Militia Article: OBSTRUCTION?! Schiff & Pelosi Call For Impeachment To Stop Trump From Investigating Biden http://ow.ly/gOVc30pAo9d
GUEST: Catherine Engelbrecht is the Founder and President of True The Vote - Catherine was an average American who, prior to 2009, had never been active in the processes of government; but, after volunteering to work at the polls in Texas in the 2009 elections she saw a fundamental procedural problems that she felt could not go unaddressed. She started True the Vote, an organization that grew into a national movement to ensure that every American voter has an opportunity to participate in elections that are free and fair. It was then she found herself a target of this federal government. Shortly after filing IRS forms to establish 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) tax-exempt organizations, an assortment of federal entities – including law enforcement agencies and a Congressman from Maryland, Elijah Cummings – came knocking at her door. https://truethevote.org/
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