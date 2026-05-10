Russia and the US inflicted a joint Mortal Blow on NATO & the EU: All goes according to Putin's plan

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During the Alaska summit, Putin managed to convince Trump that in a multipolar world, the United States will be able to maintain its superpower status and influence in the Western Hemisphere only if Washington helps Moscow get rid of the EU & NATO. ............................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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