Why did the chicken cross the road?… EK’s Funny Bone (2) MVI_2415

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Why did the chicken cross the road? … Why? Why don’t you mind your own business!
That was the second in my EK’s Funny Bone series. I’m sorry for any injuries you may have sustained from the uncontrollable mirth. EK Lippenmeyer, Perth’s northern suburbs, Western Australia, this Thursday 12th September, 2024.