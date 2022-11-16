Biden Has Made It Pretty Clear That US Won’t Allow CPP To Invade Taiwan

https://gnews.org/articles/522970
Summary：11/14/2022 During the press conference after the talk with Xi Jinping, US President Biden said that the US has made it pretty clear that it won’t allow CCP to invade Taiwan, and he was not completely convinced that CCP has complete influence over North Korea. FRANCE 24's International Affairs Editor Philip Turl thinks there's still a lot of animosity between or suspicion between China and the United States.
