Technology That Makes Your Phone Untraceable "It's Been Designed to be Lost on the Battlefield" Shawn Ryan Clips

Shawn Ryan Clips | Technology That Makes Your Phone Untraceable "It's Been Designed to be Lost on the Battlefield" EMP Proof network.
You can watch the full episode with General Robert Spalding here https://youtu.be/NaARoKyrc-E?si=ADaHnvPNa_oaZMhb
Additionally if you want to support the Shawn Ryan Show you can join the community. https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.