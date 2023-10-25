"We Will Stay Here Until the Pain is Over" - Doctors & Medical Staff at Al Awdah Hospital in Gaza - Sing in Opposition to the Order of Evacuation of the Hospital by the Israeli Army

Doctors and medical staff in Al Awdah Hospital in Gaza sing in opposition to the order of evacuation of the hospital by the Israeli army.
- We will stay here until the pain is over... We will live here and we will keep singing.
