Kash Patel: John Durham is Working on the Largest Criminal Conspiracy in US History.

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John Durham is working on the largest criminal conspiracy in US history. It makes Watergate look like a parking citation.”
Did you catch Kash’s message to all of us?
“We need you guys to keep pounding. Pounding on Truth Social. Pounding on social media, and pounding on the news, and make people aware that what they did, the Hillary Clinton campaign paid for, bought and sold three lines of effort to corrupt the presidential candidate and a sitting president of the United States and is the biggest criminal enterprise in US history.”
How many agents?