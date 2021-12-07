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CEOs are Dumping a Record Number of Shares
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401 views • December 07, 2021
From Steve Van Metre
CEOs are dumping a record number of shares as retail investors are eagerly snapping them up. While experts suggest CEOs are selling due to high valuations and tax planning, the real reason has to do with the economy.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2IKoVdbFUFo
CEOs are dumping a record number of shares as retail investors are eagerly snapping them up. While experts suggest CEOs are selling due to high valuations and tax planning, the real reason has to do with the economy.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2IKoVdbFUFo
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