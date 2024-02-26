Create New Account
The [Bidan] Regime's Dirty Work
Son of the Republic
Excessive Fines Undermine Other Liberties

* The case that was brought against Donald Trump should never have been brought.

* This is a greater, more grave violation than anything we’ve ever seen under the 8th Amendment.

* There is no legitimate basis for what was done here — except to steal DJT’s property and bankrupt him.


Fox News | Life, Liberty & Levin (25 February 2024)

