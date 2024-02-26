The [Bidan] Regime's Dirty Work

Excessive Fines Undermine Other Liberties
* The case that was brought against Donald Trump should never have been brought.
* This is a greater, more grave violation than anything we’ve ever seen under the 8th Amendment.
* There is no legitimate basis for what was done here — except to steal DJT’s property and bankrupt him.
Fox News | Life, Liberty & Levin (25 February 2024)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.