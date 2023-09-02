Create New Account
Surrender in Batches: New Ukraine Brigades - Formed for the Offensive are Notable for their Weak Combat Capability
As has been repeatedly noted, the new brigades formed by Ukraine for the offensive are notable for their weak combat capability.

In particular, the 77th airmobile brigade was thrown near Bakhmut - and its soldiers, for the most part mobilized, surrender to our guys in batches.

