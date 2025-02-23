RT News - February 23 2025 6AM GMT

February 23, 2025

The Gaza ceasefire deal is in jeopardy - after Israel suspends the release of over 600 Palestinian prisoners, despite Hamas delivering - on its part of Saturday's swap. Russian and US diplomats hold their first face-to-face talks in years, as the Trump White House seeks to reset relations with the Kremlin and put an end to the Ukraine conflict that the Biden Administration provoked. Donald Trump takes aim at Vladimir Zelensky, demanding compensation for all the American taxpayers money spent on the Ukraine conflict. But Kiev is reportedly stalling the talks, even as Washington's proposed terms keep getting tougher.









