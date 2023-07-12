Trump Needs to Thank God Pfizer Violated its Contract and Held Off Until Biden Stole The Election

Pfizer Violated its contract with DOD & Vaccine in order to not have Trump have a victory. That truly is a blessing for Trump.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

Bannon’s War Room - Dr Naomi Wolf: Pfizer Violates Contract With DOD & Vaccine Info Weeks Before Presidential Election

https://rumble.com/v2zhsyy-dr-naomi-wolf-pfizer-violates-contract-with-dod-and-vaccine-info-weeks-befo.html





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



