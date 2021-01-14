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2021 Prophecy - New Coverstone Dream - 01/14/2021
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141 views • January 14, 2021
What does the future hold for America? What are the Modern Day Prophets hearing from God? One thing to always keep in mind is that God does not speak His prophetic messages or warnings to people unless they have been tested. One man that has been tested is Pastor Dana Coverstone, and in today's broadcast Pastor Stan is sharing his latest dream!
Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry...
Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com...
Download the Prayer Topic List: https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads
Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com/
EMP Shields:
www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
www.heavensharvest.com
Promo Code: Stan
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
If you want to find out more about our Church, please visit:
www.spiritofprophecychurch.com
Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry...
Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com...
Download the Prayer Topic List: https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads
Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com/
EMP Shields:
www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
www.heavensharvest.com
Promo Code: Stan
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
If you want to find out more about our Church, please visit:
www.spiritofprophecychurch.com
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