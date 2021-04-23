© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fourth Amendment Not For Sale, Facial Recognition, Dazzle Club Face Painters
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • April 23, 2021
Fourth Amendment Not For Sale, Facial Recognition,
Boom Bust Full show,
Facial Recognition AI under Fire & Boris Blamed for 'Super League' Fall?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0A9-PPiZYk&;t=58s
Dazzle Club Face Painters
recorded from live broadcast, Feb, 19, 2020, RT.com
sorry for the poor quality,
read more here about the Dazzle Club
https://codastory.com/authoritarian-t...
It’s a rainy night in Deptford, a fast-gentrifying area of south-east London. Sheltering from the drizzle in the lobby of a theatre, I find a group of young people daubing blue, black and red paint on their faces in strange, geometric shapes.
“Get some paint on, and we’ll be ready leave at 7,” someone says, handing me a mirror, a brush and a sticky black cake of paint.
This is London’s Dazzle Club. They meet once a month to walk through the city for an hour, wearing face paint to defy dozens of public and private security cameras.
Founder Emily Roderick, 24, paints an attendee’s face with blue and black oblongs. “I’m painting his face in a way that would stop facial recognition algorithms from recognizing there’s a face there,” she tells me. “Your face is very symmetrical; it has specific areas of light and dark — and I’m trying to use the paint to reverse that.”
fair use applies.
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://youtu.be/cLwb49IRXS0
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
Boom Bust Full show,
Facial Recognition AI under Fire & Boris Blamed for 'Super League' Fall?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0A9-PPiZYk&;t=58s
Dazzle Club Face Painters
recorded from live broadcast, Feb, 19, 2020, RT.com
sorry for the poor quality,
read more here about the Dazzle Club
https://codastory.com/authoritarian-t...
It’s a rainy night in Deptford, a fast-gentrifying area of south-east London. Sheltering from the drizzle in the lobby of a theatre, I find a group of young people daubing blue, black and red paint on their faces in strange, geometric shapes.
“Get some paint on, and we’ll be ready leave at 7,” someone says, handing me a mirror, a brush and a sticky black cake of paint.
This is London’s Dazzle Club. They meet once a month to walk through the city for an hour, wearing face paint to defy dozens of public and private security cameras.
Founder Emily Roderick, 24, paints an attendee’s face with blue and black oblongs. “I’m painting his face in a way that would stop facial recognition algorithms from recognizing there’s a face there,” she tells me. “Your face is very symmetrical; it has specific areas of light and dark — and I’m trying to use the paint to reverse that.”
fair use applies.
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://youtu.be/cLwb49IRXS0
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.