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The DPR military Inspects Men Leaving Mariupol for Signs of Participation in the Battles or Military, such as Nazi Tattoos. 031722
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60 views • March 17, 2022
The DPR military checks men leaving Mariupol for signs of participation in the battles. They are looking for, for example, traces of weapons or long-term wearing of ammunition, as well as Nazi type tattoos that indicate that a person belongs to the Armed Forces of Ukraine or national battalions.
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