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Прямой эфир на радио "Комсомольская правда" (14.01.16)
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38 views • April 29, 2022
Аудиозапись прямого эфира
14 января 2016 года Игорь Стрелков в прямом эфире радио "Комсомольская правда" в авторской программе Эдварда Чеснокова "Цепные псы".
Тема программы : Донбасс. Что дальше?
Ведущие:
Эдвард ЧЕСНОКОВ
Елена НАШИКЯН
14 января 2016 года Игорь Стрелков в прямом эфире радио "Комсомольская правда" в авторской программе Эдварда Чеснокова "Цепные псы".
Тема программы : Донбасс. Что дальше?
Ведущие:
Эдвард ЧЕСНОКОВ
Елена НАШИКЯН
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