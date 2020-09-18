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Stand and Fight | Pastor Todd Mullins | Christ Fellowship Church
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19 views • September 18, 2020
In this message from Pastor Todd, he shares why now more than ever, we have to fight for our faith and the things that matter most in our lives.
Christ Fellowship is a church in South Florida with a passion to help you know God and grow in your relationships so that you can discover your purpose and impact the world. We believe that church isn’t just a building you walk in to, but a family you can belong to—so whether you call one of our 12 locations home or join from home, church is wherever you are! led by senior pastors Todd & Julie Mullins, their mission is to impact the world with the love and message of Jesus Christ—everyone, everyday, everywhere.
Buy Your God Gear at https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/collections/god-gear-all-products
Start Here: https://cf.church/connectfromyoutube
Did You Make a Decision for Christ Today?
Click Here: https://cf.church/connectfromyoutube
How Can We Pray for You?
Click Here: https://rock.gocf.org/pray
Join us in our mission to share the love and message of Jesus with people all over the world.
Click here: https://pushpay.com/g/christfellowship
Check out Christ Fellowship Church online at https://christfellowship.church
Follow them on social media @ChristFellowship.Church | #LifeAtCF
Original Video Gathered from The Christ Fellowship YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/5d6v0tX1OCE
Christ Fellowship is a church in South Florida with a passion to help you know God and grow in your relationships so that you can discover your purpose and impact the world. We believe that church isn’t just a building you walk in to, but a family you can belong to—so whether you call one of our 12 locations home or join from home, church is wherever you are! led by senior pastors Todd & Julie Mullins, their mission is to impact the world with the love and message of Jesus Christ—everyone, everyday, everywhere.
Buy Your God Gear at https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/collections/god-gear-all-products
Start Here: https://cf.church/connectfromyoutube
Did You Make a Decision for Christ Today?
Click Here: https://cf.church/connectfromyoutube
How Can We Pray for You?
Click Here: https://rock.gocf.org/pray
Join us in our mission to share the love and message of Jesus with people all over the world.
Click here: https://pushpay.com/g/christfellowship
Check out Christ Fellowship Church online at https://christfellowship.church
Follow them on social media @ChristFellowship.Church | #LifeAtCF
Original Video Gathered from The Christ Fellowship YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/5d6v0tX1OCE
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