Introductory speech of Russian Defence Minister at topical teleconference - 020723

Introductory speech of Russian Defence Minister at topical teleconferenceFebruary 07, 2023

The first issue is the progress in the special military operation.

The offensive operations, conducted by our forces in Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, have resulted in the liberation of Soledar, Kleshcheyevka, Podgornoye, Krasnopolye, Blagodatnoye, Lobkovoye, and Nikolayevka.

Currently, the operations are successfully developing near Ugledar and Artyomovsk.

The USA and its allies are trying to prolong the conflict as much as possible.

With this purpose, they have commenced to deliver heavy offensive armament, openly urging Ukraine to capture our territories. Indeed, this kind of steps involve NATO countries in the conflict, and can lead to an unpredictable level of its escalation.

The groups of Russian forces continue grinding all the armament and hardware, delivered to Kiev, both at the routes of their delivery, and at the combat positions.

Despite the unprecedented military support, provided by Western countries, the enemy is suffering considerable losses. Just within the first month of this year, the casualties were over 6,500 personnel, 26 airplanes, seven helicopters, 208 unmanned aerial vehicles, 341 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 40 fighting vehicles equipped with multiple-launch rocket systems.

Realising, that Russia will not be defeated militarily, the Ukrainian leadership continues resorting to the criminal action, aimed at intimidating civilians who reside in the new regions of Russia. The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launch strikes against residential areas, hospitals, public gathering areas, commit terrorist acts at state and social facilities.

The barbaric nature of the Ukrainian leadership is also reflected by its reluctance to cease fire during the Orthodox Christmas. Within this period, the AFU cynically launched intensive attacks against settlements. The enemy had conducted a total of over 550 artillery and mortar attacks. The Ukrainian artillery had been being neutralised by Russian forces' counterattacks.

We will continue providing safety to Russian citizens in the new regions, and protecting residents of Ukraine from the genocide, perpetrated by the Kiev regime.

* * *

We move on to the topical part.

Let us start with the re-equipment of the military spacecraft orbital group.

Within solving this issue, the All-Weather Earth Remote Sensing Satellite System is being developed and produced.

The findings will contribute to increasing the efficiency of troop employment.

The system is being developed by S. Lavochkin Research and Production Association. Лавочкина».

Today, we will examine the progress in the research and development works, and determine the main time frames of their implementation.

* * *

Our next topic is the reconstruction of the Baikal–Amur Mainline.

Since April 2021, in accordance with the decree of the President of the Russian Federation, the Railway Troops have been involved in building the subgrade formation within the reconstruction of the Ulak–Fevralsk railway section with total length of 339 km.

The works involve over 1,000 military railway professionals, about 900 motor and special vehicles.

The subgrade formation is to be filled with a total of over 6 million m³ of soil.

Main and the most labour-intensive kinds of excavation works have been accomplished at 10 facilities of the railroad.

The gained pace and organisation of the construction works allow to have accomplished the state task within the established time frame.

Today, we will summarise the interim results, and outline further action.