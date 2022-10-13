Is everything happening deliberate? What we can do and what it means to be Constitutionally minded?

In this Podcast, I speak with the Vice President of John Birch Society (www.jbs.org) about his work and on what it means to be Constitutionally minded. He speaks about the importance of united left and right under moral law and actions. In our conversation, he discussed the historical events that have been orchestrated deliberately to bring western societies to this point of totalitarian overreach. We discuss how to fix this monumental problem and bring back freedom and prosperity with education and action.

