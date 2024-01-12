The Israeli Connection - Chapter 40

Sanctuary of the Chosen Audiobook

On May 13, 1991, an unusual news item came across the wires at The Jerusalem Post. Ari’s first reaction was to dismiss it as simply bizarre. The more he thought about it, however, the more intrigued he became. Late that afternoon, after some intensive research, Ari walked into the office of his editor, Ruta Cohen, and sat down to discuss his findings with her.





“What’s on your mind, Ari? Onto a scoop? I know that look,” said Ruta, when Ari had settled himself in a chair in front of her desk. Adjusting the oversize silver-rimmed glasses that lent her rather tall and very lean frame a scholarly look, the editor fixed Ari with the direct and piercing gaze that intimidated most of those under her.





