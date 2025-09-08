Turkey Mass protests against Erdogan took place in Istanbul last night - almost all social networks were blocked

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mass protests against Erdogan took place in Istanbul at night, which escalated into clashes with the police.
Supporters of the opposition People's Republican Party took to the streets after the police blocked the party's headquarters in Istanbul and a court decision to change the local leadership.
Amid the protests, almost all social networks in Turkey were blocked: Telegram, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. Internet disruptions have also been reported.