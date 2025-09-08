BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Turkey Mass protests against Erdogan took place in Istanbul last night - almost all social networks were blocked
80 views • 22 hours ago

Mass protests against Erdogan took place in Istanbul at night, which escalated into clashes with the police.

Supporters of the opposition People's Republican Party took to the streets after the police blocked the party's headquarters in Istanbul and a court decision to change the local leadership.

Amid the protests, almost all social networks in Turkey were blocked: Telegram, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. Internet disruptions have also been reported.

