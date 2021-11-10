DC Gitmo Prisoner Nathan DeGrave May Run for Mayor of Las Vegas | with Greg Kelly

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January 6 political prisoner Nathaniel “Nathan” DeGrave has released a letter from D.C. jail, through attorney Brad Geyer, in which DeGrave details the horror and physical and mental torture that American patriots suffer in lockup. The tyrannical government is clearly trying to make an example of patriotic protesters by torturing people who attended the Election Integrity protest on January 6 and entered the U.S. Capitol. DeGrave’s story of torture at the hands of anti-American government agents is a tragic indictment of the United States in the age of the Joe Biden regime. Here is DeGrave’s story:
“Dear fellow Americans: I never thought I’d write a letter like this, but we’re living in very different times. This is my cry for help. My name is Nathan DeGrave, and as a non violent participant at the Jan 6th rally, I’ve spent the last 9 months detained as a political prisoner in pod C2B at the DC DOC…otherwise known as DC’s Gitmo. The conditions here for Jan 6ers have been inhumane. In fact, some inmates are even begging to be transferred to GUANTANAMO BAY, where even THEY have more acceptable standards. Class action LAWSUITS are being filed against this prison; and even the ACLU has gotten involved. Senators Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene have since attempted to gain access to this facility and inspect the conditions of the jail, only to be denied.
Support Nathan at https://givesendgo.com/dcpow
Read the entire letter here:
https://nationalfile.com/read-january-6-political-prisoner-nathan-degraves-horrifying-letter-from-d-c-jail-where-patriots-are-tortured/