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SHE WAS MURDERED
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194 views • September 26, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3802/she-was-murdered-call-in-show-august-16th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3802-she-was-murdered-call-in-show-august-16th-2017#t=0:0
Question: “On September 6th, 1996, my mother was murdered. To this day the case remains unsolved. The same goes for every day of my life since then. For the past 20 years I have felt like I have been wandering the earth aimlessly. I have managed to do the ‘normal’ things like marriage (and subsequent divorce) and children but I have lacked the drive and focus needed to achieve the goals I had once set for myself. Throughout my adult life I have always felt like no matter what I do I can never seem to outrun my past. It's like I can feel, and I believe in my heart, that there is something great out there for me and that hope alone is what has kept me motivated to keep going through all of the things that seem to get dumped on my plate on what seems like a daily basis. How much truth is there to the idea that my past is controlling my future and what thought processes can I use to overcome the things that have happened to me and shed these chains?”
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Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3802/she-was-murdered-call-in-show-august-16th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3802-she-was-murdered-call-in-show-august-16th-2017#t=0:0
Question: “On September 6th, 1996, my mother was murdered. To this day the case remains unsolved. The same goes for every day of my life since then. For the past 20 years I have felt like I have been wandering the earth aimlessly. I have managed to do the ‘normal’ things like marriage (and subsequent divorce) and children but I have lacked the drive and focus needed to achieve the goals I had once set for myself. Throughout my adult life I have always felt like no matter what I do I can never seem to outrun my past. It's like I can feel, and I believe in my heart, that there is something great out there for me and that hope alone is what has kept me motivated to keep going through all of the things that seem to get dumped on my plate on what seems like a daily basis. How much truth is there to the idea that my past is controlling my future and what thought processes can I use to overcome the things that have happened to me and shed these chains?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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