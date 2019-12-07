ROSA KOIRE ~ "NWO 5G Climate Change Feminist Transgender U.N.Agenda 21" [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]

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ROSA KOIRE IS QUITE A LADY! Opinionated, strong-willed and well-researched. She is an expert on U.N. Agenda 21 and global sustainability, which the U.N. Agenda 2030 action plan is a part of.
Rosa Koire is the Executive Director of the Post Sustainability Institute and Democrats Against U.N. Agenda 21. An author of the best-selling book "Behind The Green Mask - U.N. Agenda 21" and an international speaker and lecturer.