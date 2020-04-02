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CSE 101 Part 8 of 10
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0 view • April 02, 2020
Introduction to his first seminar, Kent Hovind was a science teacher at a high school, later he went evangelising and got behind bars for almost 10 years because of his scientific way of proofing evolution is nothing more than a religion based on circular reasoning. They tricked him to get him locked up. During this time in jail he asked me to spread his seminars as wide as possible among my brothers, sisters, friends and colleagues. So here they are.
For more detailed information on his seminars, visit https://www.apologeet.nl/en/multimedia/hovind/#cse-101
Some parts taken over from there:
CSE 101 - Class 1
For more detailed information on his seminars, visit https://www.apologeet.nl/en/multimedia/hovind/#cse-101
Some parts taken over from there:
CSE 101 - Class 1
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