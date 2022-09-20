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Embalmer Sounds Alarm: Massive Increase in Strange Blood Clots and Cancer, 'It’s not Normal, It’s Drastic'
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1539 views • September 20, 2022

“I’ve talked to so many other embalmers, and we are all seeing the same thing, but governments don’t want to look at it.” – Richard Hirschman

In an exclusive interview with RAIR Foundation USA, an Alabama-based embalmer and licensed funeral director revealed a massive increase in strange blood clots found in the bodies that he is now embalming. 

Richard Hirschman, who has been an embalmer since 2001, has noticed “a change of condition of bodies since the roll-out of mRNA vaccines.” These changes include the huge increase in people with blood clots, the strange nature of these blood clots, and patients who have died of cancer without any of the tell-tale signs, such as hair loss and emaciation. “Unfortunately, there is a new normal,” he says. 

Hirschman has embalmed thousands of bodies during the course of his career. Last year, he handled over 600 himself. So he knows the signs to look for, and he knows what blood looks like. “In all my years of embalming, we would run across clots from time to time,” he says, “but since May last year, something about the blood has changed. It’s not normal. It’s drastic.”

When Hirschman first started seeing anomalies, he thought it strange, “but when you see the same thing over and over, you start to realize that something’s not right.”

Hirschman and many of his colleagues in the industry noticed an increase in clotting during the pandemic, “but it wasn’t until the roll-out of the vaccine that these really unusual fibrous structures started appearing.” 

Continued at...https://rairfoundation.com/embalmer-sounds-alarm-massive-increase-in-strange-blood-clots-and-cancer-its-not-normal-its-drastic-exclusive-interview/

Mirrored - RAIRFoundationUSA

Keywords
cancerblood clotsrichard hirschmanembalmer
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