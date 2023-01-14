Bill and Melinda Gates pre COVID Interview

Bill Gates and Melinda have been sounding the alarm on the formality of more pandemics to come, and how to deal with it. Covid 19 was a plandemic.They are looking pretty happy as they will make a lot of money as the world population become their gunai pigs.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.