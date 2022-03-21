BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AGE OF DECEIT: PART ONE - FALLEN ANGELS & THE NEW WORLD ORDER
RBinAZ
RBinAZ
112 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
56 views • March 21, 2022
This documentary was released in 2012 and was available on YouTube for the longest time. I am glad that I archived it back then as it has since been pulled down for 'violating community guidelines.' What is it that the powers that be are so afraid of you knowing?


Original description: Is there a connection between UFO's, alien abductions, channeling spirits, demonic possessions, the new age movement, secret societies, and satanism? In Age of Deceit: Fallen Angels and the New World Order, we investigate why the New World Order and the Global Elite are tirelessly working to form a One World Government and who they are getting this instruction from.

Directed by Gonzo Shimura

Featuring Chris White, Douglas Hamp and Milton William Cooper (archive footage)
Keywords
liescontrolnew world ordermark of the beastrevelationfallen angelsantichristbeast systemdeceitspirit of lawlessness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Refinery Kill Shot: How the Global Energy Choke Point Is Being Dismantled to Collapse Civilization

The Refinery Kill Shot: How the Global Energy Choke Point Is Being Dismantled to Collapse Civilization

Mike Adams
Bill Gates Calls for International AI Regulation, Cites &#8220;Alien Intelligence&#8221; Risk

Bill Gates Calls for International AI Regulation, Cites “Alien Intelligence” Risk

Chase Codewell
CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

CLARITY Act Stalls in Senate as Crypto-Related Stocks Decline

Sterling Ashworth
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: The three-year rule for designing a farm

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: The three-year rule for designing a farm

Belle Carter
Bipartisan House Bill Would Ban Social Media Accounts for Users Under 16

Bipartisan House Bill Would Ban Social Media Accounts for Users Under 16

Edison Reed
New Delhi vows to protect energy security as U.S. threatens up to 100% tariffs over Russian oil

New Delhi vows to protect energy security as U.S. threatens up to 100% tariffs over Russian oil

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy