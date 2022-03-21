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AGE OF DECEIT: PART ONE - FALLEN ANGELS & THE NEW WORLD ORDER
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56 views • March 21, 2022
This documentary was released in 2012 and was available on YouTube for the longest time. I am glad that I archived it back then as it has since been pulled down for 'violating community guidelines.' What is it that the powers that be are so afraid of you knowing?
Original description: Is there a connection between UFO's, alien abductions, channeling spirits, demonic possessions, the new age movement, secret societies, and satanism? In Age of Deceit: Fallen Angels and the New World Order, we investigate why the New World Order and the Global Elite are tirelessly working to form a One World Government and who they are getting this instruction from.
Directed by Gonzo Shimura
Featuring Chris White, Douglas Hamp and Milton William Cooper (archive footage)
Original description: Is there a connection between UFO's, alien abductions, channeling spirits, demonic possessions, the new age movement, secret societies, and satanism? In Age of Deceit: Fallen Angels and the New World Order, we investigate why the New World Order and the Global Elite are tirelessly working to form a One World Government and who they are getting this instruction from.
Directed by Gonzo Shimura
Featuring Chris White, Douglas Hamp and Milton William Cooper (archive footage)
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