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3-02-2022 Camp Freedom Wellington, New Zealand. Not a tear will be shed when the NWO Thugs are brought to heel. God Speed New Zealanders.
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651 views • March 15, 2022
GEORGENEWS, [3/14/2022 3:25 PM]
⚡️Camp Freedom Highlights, NZ 2022
"It's so difficult going through footage of this day and seeing the desperation and pain of people who just want to be heard. The emotion is shown with such impact here by Alistair. Many choices were made that day, Mallard chose to watch from the balcony as people fought with fire. Jacinda chose to ignore and ultimately has plummeted in the polls. Police chose to follow orders from her and then lost the faith of the people. How long will the memories stay with us of the powers-that-be ultimately sacrificing those who put them there". ~ Chantelle Baker / @BakerMedia
#MAGA ~ 'Make Ardern Go Away'
###
https://t.me/georgenews | @GEORGENEWS
⚡️Camp Freedom Highlights, NZ 2022
"It's so difficult going through footage of this day and seeing the desperation and pain of people who just want to be heard. The emotion is shown with such impact here by Alistair. Many choices were made that day, Mallard chose to watch from the balcony as people fought with fire. Jacinda chose to ignore and ultimately has plummeted in the polls. Police chose to follow orders from her and then lost the faith of the people. How long will the memories stay with us of the powers-that-be ultimately sacrificing those who put them there". ~ Chantelle Baker / @BakerMedia
#MAGA ~ 'Make Ardern Go Away'
###
https://t.me/georgenews | @GEORGENEWS
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