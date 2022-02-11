Second Opinion Part 1 ——Early Treatment Works

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As we became better and better educated less ignorant about the coronavirus, the COVID vaccines. This should have been made public every step along the way, but it wasn’t. So, Senator Ron Johnson is asking the viewing public to have an open mind and respect these individuals who have paid a significant price professionally, reputationally.