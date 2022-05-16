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Putin's famous Munich Speech 2007 (MIRRORED)
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497 views • May 16, 2022
Putin's famous Munich Speech 2007 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel RussianPerspective at:-
https://youtu.be/hQ58Yv6kP44
Vladimir Putin's landmark speech on February 10th 2007 at 43rd Munich Security Conference where he openly criticized the US for its striving for a unipolar world, its unrestrained use of force and its disdain for international law. For the first time since the end of the Cold War he made clear that Russia does not intend to fit in this kind of world order. Despite his criticism, Putin didn't seek confrontation but called for a new partnership on a fair basis.The Western mainstream media, however, distorted his speech and portrayed it as a malicious attack. Watch and judge for yourself.
Mirrored from You Tube channel RussianPerspective at:-
https://youtu.be/hQ58Yv6kP44
Vladimir Putin's landmark speech on February 10th 2007 at 43rd Munich Security Conference where he openly criticized the US for its striving for a unipolar world, its unrestrained use of force and its disdain for international law. For the first time since the end of the Cold War he made clear that Russia does not intend to fit in this kind of world order. Despite his criticism, Putin didn't seek confrontation but called for a new partnership on a fair basis.The Western mainstream media, however, distorted his speech and portrayed it as a malicious attack. Watch and judge for yourself.
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