LEAKED Unitarian Universalist Church/No Mas Muertes discusses contacting FBI on James O’Keefe

O'Keefe Media Group





Feb 19, 2024





LEAKED: A board meeting of Unitarian Universalist Church of Tucson was a held day after our “No Mas Muertes” report showing a Mexican man in their camp offering 300 dollars to traffic our undercover journalist to Phoenix

.

In this leaked video, the Board of Trustees, and Fundraising Coordinator Danielle discuss contacting the FBI about @OKeefeMedia and filing a “cease and desist letter” to stop our investigative journalism.





“Anything that we can do can give James O’Keefe fuel for the fire, even just sending him a letter…”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMmZxXfbiDQ