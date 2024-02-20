LEAKED Unitarian Universalist Church/No Mas Muertes discusses contacting FBI on James O’Keefe

O'Keefe Media Group
Feb 19, 2024
LEAKED: A board meeting of Unitarian Universalist Church of Tucson was a held day after our “No Mas Muertes” report showing a Mexican man in their camp offering 300 dollars to traffic our undercover journalist to Phoenix
.
In this leaked video, the Board of Trustees, and Fundraising Coordinator Danielle discuss contacting the FBI about @OKeefeMedia and filing a “cease and desist letter” to stop our investigative journalism.
“Anything that we can do can give James O’Keefe fuel for the fire, even just sending him a letter…”
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMmZxXfbiDQ
