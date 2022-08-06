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SUPPLY CHAIN COLLAPSE! - A Globalist Agenda - From The Climate HOAX To Civil Unrest!
High Hopes
High Hopes
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World Alternative Media.

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the long thought out modus operandi of the establishment as the supply chain collapses and the globalists come in with their "replacement." Technocracy.
As central bank digital currencies around the world are readied, and attached to social credit and carbon credit systems, magically, the world is being hit by all of the crises that would lead into such tyranny as a so-called solution.
This is a planned collapse. The hope of the state is dependency and with that compliance to a new level of tyranny, the likes of which we've never seen before.
In this video we talk about the planned collapse of the supply chain, the false flag blackouts, food and power rationing and more.

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World Alternative Media 2022

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ex7mj-supply-chain-collapse-a-globalist-agenda-from-the-climate-hoax-to-civil-unr.html



Keywords
current eventscollapsehoaxclimate changeglobalistselitefood shortagesnwonew world ordercivil unrestworld economic forumwefjosh sigurdsonsupply chainworld alternative mediawam
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