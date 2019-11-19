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Exclusive: Alex Jones Breaks Down The Assassination Attempt On President Trump - War Room Full Show
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331 views • November 19, 2019
Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer break down the latest news of President Trump being rushed to the hospital because of an attempted food poisoning. Alex explains what happened and why the President was rushed to the hospital. Nick Fuentes also joins the show to discuss and explain the "groyper wars" to Alex Jones, as we explain why conservatives are now censoring the likes of Michelle Malkin. The Black Friday sales have arrived early! Get up to 70% off our hottest products as well as free-shipping and double Patriot Points while the sale lasts!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/specials-clearance/black-friday-sales-have-arrived?ims=glxew&utm_campaign=GEN-EarlyBlackFriday&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=70%25OffBlackFridayUVL
https://www.infowarsstore.com/specials-clearance/black-friday-sales-have-arrived?ims=glxew&utm_campaign=GEN-EarlyBlackFriday&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=70%25OffBlackFridayUVL
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