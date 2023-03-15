And We Know 3.14.2023 CONTROLLED Burn, SVB China connections, FTX Swamp, Precipice. PRAY!

LT of And We Know





Each moment of every day is so precious isn’t it. Surfing through the net, watching anons work together to figure out how this bank deal is playing out can be exhaustive at times. Yet, one common theme is how calm most of those awake to all of this truly are. We will dive in deeper to this scandal, how it could be taking the demonic system down and more on the Oscars.





The XL keystone pipeline https://t.me/c/1716023008/165750





In Iowa Donald Trump 45 made a stop at the Machine Shed restaurant to greet some great Americans! https://t.me/c/1716023008/165763





Standing Before you today I am the only candidate who can make this promise - I will prevent WWIII https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/116096





We stand up to the Communists, RInos, and Marxists. We stand up for America First. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/116090





Girl sees truck in Canada untaxed oh boy. https://t.me/teamanons/29518





David Sacks: "It's not about SVB anymore. It's about the 20 banks and the cascade that comes next. Remember, on Thursday, it was just SVB, Friday, it was Signature; over the weekend, it was three to five more, and now it's 20. Do you know who's smiling right now? Jamie Dimon. https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/3503





[email protected]: "There are 40,000 small businesses who use SVB, and 10,000 of them were in danger of missing payroll on Monday and having to lay off employees because they couldn't get to their cash... https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6737





Matt Taibbi criticizes the corporate media for promoting hate and division: https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6729





American Thinker is in a panic - the world is on the verge of World War III, and the United States is not able to lead it, being weak on all fronts. Biden is sick, Kamala Harris is a fool, society is divided, and the army deals with transgender pronouns.

https://t.me/darkuniverse09/6903





Maria Bartiromo asks Kevin McCarthy about Tucker Carlson's January 6th presentation: https://t.me/SpyGateDown/24752





🔥 Tucker Carlson Says He Regrets Working for the Media ‘Control Apparatus’ https://t.me/chiefnerd/7154

