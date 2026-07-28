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From Teacher to Exorcist
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
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From Teacher to Exorcist

With Laura Van Tyne, MA Education, Certified Past Life Regressionist, healer, teacher, and author

https:// LauraVanTyne.com

 

Subscribe to Freedom Hub: https://yourfreedomhub.substack.com/

 

Your Freedom Hub podcast is no stranger to angels, demons, Creation and consciousness. Last week’s talk, “Should we Really be Putting our Faith in Religious Institutions” by co-host Grapek, raised a lot of questions about institutional religion, and his earlier talk on Hollywood, Spellcasting, and the Satanic Influence, touched on some of these issues, as well.

Yet, the Church was perhaps the only institution that took angels, demons, ETs, and other non-human intelligence (NHI) seriously. Institutions such as science, medicine, and education dismissed their existence as nonsense, or simply referred people back to the Church.

Thursday’s speaker, Laura Van Tyne, grew up in southern Michigan, the daughter of parents who discouraged her budding psychic abilities. That caused Laura to learn about demons, angels, and NHI’s the hard way – when paranormal forces invaded her home and caused havoc with her family. (Is there a lesson here for parents, too?)

For years Laura was angry, wondering why God would allow this to happen, so she dedicated the next decade to study, and gaining insights — to heal her family and ultimately, the world at large. Of course, later she realized that it was this difficult training ground that enabled her to do what she does today, and she feels blessed and honored to be able to help others.

One of Laura’s earliest encounters saw four large angels appearing in her backyard. They carried messages for her, telling her that the world would soon go very dark and that people needed to learn how to call on the angels to help them. Today, the telepathic abilities she developed allow her to communicate with many other-worldly beings, including angels, Arcturians, Lyrans, and Pleiadeans, to assist others as needed, and to help root out evil. (Go Laura!)

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