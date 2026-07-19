WEF = World Eugenic Fascism

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Globalism is like a huge invisible octopus. Yet, one of its tentacles has become pretty visible, the WEF, which is used to meeting in Davos, Switzerland. As Klaus Schwab once self boasted, WEF "penetrates the Cabinets". He meant that his illegitimate organization infiltrates national governments and international organizations like the EU in order to make them impose the billionaires abuses upon the free sovereign nations throughout the world. WEF is definitely a structure of subversion.