Facebook Insider TERMINATED Effective Immediately for Leaking Internal Documents

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Project Veritas founder and CEO, James O’Keefe, crashed Kahmann’s Zoom meeting and demanded answers from Kahmann’s employers as to why he was being fired for telling the truth to the public. The Zoom call came to an end soon after.
Kahmann originally reached out to Project Veritas because he felt compelled to expose Facebook’s decision to hide their censorship plans from users.