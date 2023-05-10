Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The CCP is behind the whole fentanyl supply chain, from supplying the equipment to the precursor chemicals
4 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2gjsnxc6d1

05/08/2023【 @WayneDupreeShow 】Nicole: The CCP is behind the whole fentanyl supply chain, from supplying the equipment to the precursor chemicals. And I don't understand why so many people in America are in powerful positions, including the United States ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, defending the CCP when we all know that the CCP is the root cause of all the problems.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


05/08/2023【 @WayneDupreeShow 】妮可：从提供设备到制毒化学品，中共是整个芬太尼供应链的幕后黑手。我不明白为什么在美国有那么多身居要职的人，包括美国驻华大使尼古拉斯·伯恩斯，在我们都知道中共是一切问题的根源的情况下，还在为中共辩护。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket