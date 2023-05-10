https://gettr.com/post/p2gjsnxc6d1

05/08/2023【 @WayneDupreeShow 】Nicole: The CCP is behind the whole fentanyl supply chain, from supplying the equipment to the precursor chemicals. And I don't understand why so many people in America are in powerful positions, including the United States ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, defending the CCP when we all know that the CCP is the root cause of all the problems.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





05/08/2023【 @WayneDupreeShow 】妮可：从提供设备到制毒化学品，中共是整个芬太尼供应链的幕后黑手。我不明白为什么在美国有那么多身居要职的人，包括美国驻华大使尼古拉斯·伯恩斯，在我们都知道中共是一切问题的根源的情况下，还在为中共辩护。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



