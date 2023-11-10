CALGARY'S BOW RIVER IS DOWN BY 5 FEET IN AUTUMN - HERE IS WHY!

I am standing in the middle of the Bow River in Calgary where the water level is down by 5 feet to make a point about the fact that global warming is not responsible for anything that you see in the City of Calgary it's just that the local dam is closed so they can fill the reservoir and that drop to the water level to the point where I can now jog across the river for the first time since I moved to Alberta 3 years ago.

This is a beautiful city with beautiful scenery and a lot to do so I will take advantage of the time that I have now to do what I want to do and that's jog multiple times across the Bow River that would drown me if I tried this in the summer!

