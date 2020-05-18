Is Sweden in the Crosshairs of a Deadly Social Engineering Op? With Ole Dammegard & Codey Snodgres

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Ole and Cody have had many conversations with me in which we observed that Sweden is often used as the NWO proving ground. The country is almost like a beta test site for devious plans to be unleashed on the world. Is a social engineering campaign underway to convince the world that "herd immunity" is a mistake?
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