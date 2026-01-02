BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Freedom ain't free : slavery is hidden as an Entitlement-Benefit
16 views • 3 days ago

History & math are the most important subjects, yet this is what is not taught today in Pubic Schools! Little mention is made of the winning of the American Revolution in the late 1700s. Nor what has happened since, when a change over to a Corporatocracy took place.

Freedom is not taught in Public Schools either. Schools the media press, politicians, etc., push only compliance to The Corporatocracy=THE BEAST [a 3rd Party contract where THEY legally own YOU + property + children] which is the exact opposite to freedom!

Freedom only comes about when self-responsibility is maintained. Self-responsibility brings about self-governing. Hired government employees are NOT self-made; THEY are NOT the boss! ..NOT gods, as some of THEM act/think/feel like THEY are.

It is not that I refuse to have an identity recorded number on the back of my car. ..It is that I don't want a specified number that puts me into legal contract with a ONE WORLD CORPORATION/a BEAST that is anti-Natural Law.

It is not that I refuse to pay taxes I owe, it it that I don't want to pay those who use that currency to destroy me!


R.I.P. Chase Allan, 25, shot in March 2023 in Utah by police because he did not comply with a license/contract.

THEY cancelled my license because I was not a RESIDENT contracted into THEIR [ONE WORLD] Corporation (I lived in my big truck). Yet, THEY give licenses to migrants who don't have the cultural understanding that you don't make a U-turn on a major highway with an 18 wheeler/big truck!=killing others.

Latest #5693. (Regarding Federal Reserve & more): International Public Notice: Yet Another Substitution Scheme? http://annavonreitz.com/anothersubstitutionscheme.pdf

Arabic-language recruitment videos reveal Tampa is being deliberately built into a mosque-school-market pipeline—subsidized by taxpayer funds and designed to establish a parallel Islamic infrastructure inside a red state.

https://x.com/AmyMek/status/2004884885467791711?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E2004884885467791711%7Ctwgr%5Ee8f9e0092a0d56328ebbe09eb6ced0422ce419d6%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Frairfounda

This is not just happening in Florida but for example in other states such as Texas; & across this land. These people come here and have NO intention of assimilating. What has happened in Europe is happening here.

Important: The bank Vault Doors Are Slamming Shut ( SgtReport.com Video):

https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=263523

Solo hike up remote 'No name' side canyon in Grand Canyon: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-awE42h8e-Y


https://rumble.com/v73drsg-the-american-states-assemblies-weekly-webinar-series-12222025.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

https://x.com/FinanceLancelot/status/2006532179426422964/photo/1

The Federal Reserve just removed the $500 billion upper limit on emergency REPO operations. ..Happy days for THEM. ..While you get the Shaft! =Banker bail-in.

YOU can't buy YOUR own [insured backed] Bonds, except when YOU own the entire incorporated SYSTEM, so YOUR mercenary "paid"/fooled U.S. Navy/Army forces Nations to accept THESE never-to-be-paid IOUs/Bonds & YOU poison their food & air [jurisdiction].

