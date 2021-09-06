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HAARP ( PT. 2) Weather As A WEAPON In 2025 [Mouthy Buddha]
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395 views • September 06, 2021
HAARP ( PT. 2) Weather As A WEAPON In 2025 [Mouthy Buddha]
https://archive.org/details/haarppt.1weatherasaweaponin2025
Publication date 2018-06-17
Topics Mouthy Buddha
The HAARP Conspiracy: Weather as a WEAPON in 2025?
Do we have evidence that the Department of Defense wants to "own the weather in 2025?"
HARRP, an acronym that stands for High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program, has, since it began analyzing the ionosphere in 1993, inspired curiosity, and controversy.
Many believe that HAARP, among other things, controls and manipulates the weather. This video will analyze the available data while taking down the outlandish claims made by some who focus on this topic.
https://archive.org/details/haarppt.1weatherasaweaponin2025
Publication date 2018-06-17
Topics Mouthy Buddha
The HAARP Conspiracy: Weather as a WEAPON in 2025?
Do we have evidence that the Department of Defense wants to "own the weather in 2025?"
HARRP, an acronym that stands for High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program, has, since it began analyzing the ionosphere in 1993, inspired curiosity, and controversy.
Many believe that HAARP, among other things, controls and manipulates the weather. This video will analyze the available data while taking down the outlandish claims made by some who focus on this topic.
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