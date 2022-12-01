Create New Account
Salvation, Part 3: Balaam's Error
This video is packed with information and may require a couple of viewings...especially if you are new to my channel.


Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SJuPZhKseQadMujL3sXAzQnd98VYOcCY/view?usp=share_link Link to Part 1 of Salvation playlist: https://youtu.be/tvQoUDU6uC0 Eternal destiny playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW-g6g1zQfeHM5WCN25iL6DP Judgment for believers: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW-VZiFWOU1VC26FmUaw-Ysp “Analyzing the Intel” (Matthew 24): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F Boot Camp: https://youtu.be/rMbt5fdYzxk Sonship: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ROKS6SwjgBE&list=PLTxyhlH52QW9WJkDMQ7ZPubFAuHtq2Dgd&index=1&t=1s The Inheritance: https://youtu.be/ROKS6SwjgBE 7 year Tribulation?: https://youtu.be/FE1bxxeNXjs “The Rapture in the Feasts of the Lord”: https://youtu.be/b36nRxOOg4U “Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl “Words, Words, Words” playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyFxF3tWTb0&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8monsOv1OqQTGOVG_Zf48e&index=1&t=5s Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out: A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing

