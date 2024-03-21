Create New Account
WOW!! HUGE NEW REVELATORY PUZZLE PIECES!! TRUMP IS "THE LITTLE HORN" & OBAMA IS "THE MAN OF SIN, THE SON OF PERDITION"!!! -- AND BARRON TRUMP IS THE BLONDE GERMAN BOY IN THE DENVER AIRPORT MURAL!!!!
Grafted In The Vine
Published 20 hours ago

REVELATION: THE BEAST, THE ANTICHRIST, THE FALSE PROPHET...A PICTURE OF WHERE WE ARE

https://www.graftedinthevine.net/post/revelation-the-beast-the-antichrist-the-false-prophet-a-picture-of-where-we-are


Daniel 8

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel+8&version=NKJV


Battle of the Little Bighorn

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_the_Little_Bighorn


2 Thessalonians 2

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2+Thessalonians+2&version=NKJV


Video Footage - The Antichrist Barack Obama Arrives At 10 Downing Street For Surprise Meeting

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K8BOi1_-GnA&t=98s


Isaiah 2

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah+2&version=NKJV







