⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(1 May 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ The units of the Zapad Group of Forces have improved their positions along the front line and defeated AFU 14th, 63rd mechanised, and 57th motorised infantry brigades close to Zagoruykovka (Kharkov region), Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 30 soldiers, five motor vehicles, one UK-made155-mm FN-70 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ The units of the Yug Group of Forces have occupied more advantageous lines and also inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of 72nd, 93rd mechanised, 92nd assault, and 46th airmobile brigades of the AFU close to Andreyevka, Kurdyumovka, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 400 troops, seven motor vehicles, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, two Nota and Anklav electronic warfare stations, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.

▫️ The units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have improved their tactical position and defeated formations of 24th, 100th mechanised, and 142nd infantry brigades of the AFU near Leninskoye, Keramik, and Ocheretino (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian troops have repulsed nine counterattacks by assault groups of 23rd mechanised, 92nd assault, 68th, and 71st jaeger brigades of the AFU close to Novgorodskoye, Solovyovo, Semyonovka, Netailovo, Novokalinovo, Shumy, and Berdychi (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 410 servicemen, one tank, one infantry fighting vehicle, one armoured fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, one Czech-made DANA 2 155-mm self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made M102 105-mm light howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ The units of the Vostok Group of Forces have occupied more favourable lines and defeated manpower and hardware of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU and the 108th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Lugovskoye (Zaporozhye region) and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 110 soldiers, two pickup trucks, one UK-made 155-mm FN-70 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station.

▫️ The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have inflicted a fire defeat on manpower concentration areas of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU and the 35th Marine Brigade close to Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region), Ivanovka, and Stepovoye (Kherson region).

The enemy losses were up to 20 troops and one U.S.-made M777 155-mm howitzer.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have hit the headquarters of the AFU Operational Command South, as well as enemy manpower and military hardware in 112 areas.

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 29 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, five French-made Hammer guided bombs, and one Uragan multiple-launch rocket system launcher.

📊In total, 593 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 23,648 unmanned aerial vehicles, 509 air defence missile systems, 15,891 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,275 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 9,230 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 21,413 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.