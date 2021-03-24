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Marjorie Taylor Greene: I'm NOT leaving
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341 views • March 24, 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reacts to and calls out the lawmakers who have supported a resolution calling for her removal from Congress, and provides clarity to the claims they are making about her, plus she comments on the current border crisis which by many estimations is a 'creation' of the Biden administration. - with Newsmax TV's Emma Rechenberg
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