March of 2,000,000 Yemeni people providing support for Palestine

A massive mass march of Yemenis from Hodeida Governorate gathered at Al-Sabeen Square in Sana'a. Participants covered more than 23 squares in the center and districts of the governorate under the slogan "escalation after escalation... with Gaza until victory", and opposed the American-British-Zionist aggression. Meanwhile, Mick Wallace, an Irish member of the European Parliament, concluded that the West was involved in Israeli genocide on Palestinian.

